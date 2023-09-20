When she was Posh Spice and he was one of the most famous soccer players in the world, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tried to keep their budding romance a secret from the public.

In a trailer for Netflix's four-part documentary about David, titled Beckham, Victoria opens up about when she first started dating her now-husband of 24 years.

"My manager kept saying, 'Try and keep it under wraps,'" the Spice Girls member recalls. "So we would meet in car parks, and that's not as seedy as it sounds."

David jokes of their secret meetings, "Classy."

As one guy in the documentary points out of Victoria, "I suppose most blokes looked at the television and said, 'I like her.' You don't f**king end up with them."

The two reportedly met in 1997 at a charity sports match. They were marred on July 4, 1999, and have four kids: 24-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo, 18-year-old Cruz and 12-year-old Harper.

Victoria and David Beckham in 1999. - Dave Benett/Getty Images

In the trailer, Victoria talks about the media scrutiny she, David and their children have faced, especially when he was playing soccer. "It's really fun when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it," she shares.

There's also a sweet behind-the-scenes moment when David interrupts Victoria's interview to tell her, "Be honest." She replies with a smile, "I am being honest."

For more on the Beckham family, including sweet home videos of David and Victoria, check out the trailer below.

Beckham starts streaming Oct. 4 on Netflix.

