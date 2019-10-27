David Beckham shared something very special with his four kids over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old retired footballer took sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8, to Carson, California, to get their first in-person look at the statue of their dad that's been erected outside Dignity Health Sports Park, where he used to play with the LA Galaxy.

David posted a number of photos and videos of the "emotional" experience in his Instagram Story. In one clip, one of his kids can be heard stating, "Wow," as they inspect the monument, which shows David winding up for one of his famous bending crosses.

Instagram

Instagram

In another clip, the proud papa explains to his kids that just like his real cleats, the statue's footwear has his children's names written on them. David also included a crying graphic in one photo, making it clear that he was moved by the experience.

Instagram

"So cool," Brooklyn gushed when asked what he thinks of the statue baring his dad's likeness, adding, "It's pretty sick." David also posted photos of all four kids sitting at the feet of the statue on Instagram, writing beside, "Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time... ♥️."

David played for the LA Galaxy from 2007 to 2012. The statue was unveiled in March, kicking off the 24th season of Major League Soccer. He and his wife, Victoria Beckham, were on hand for the special occasion. He later shared photos from the unveiling, writing beside, "Yesterday was an amazing day. To be able to celebrate my time at LA Galaxy with my family, my friends, the team and the fans was an incredible honour. I am so grateful and happy, thank you."

Followers of David and Victoria know just how close they are with their children, who regularly appear in their posts. All four kids were on hand with their father for Victoria's show at London Fashion Week last month. Also in September, the former Spice Girl covered the latest issue of Glamour UK and in the accompanying interview, she discussed how she and her husband approach parenting.

"As parents, we have a responsibility to make sure we communicate with our children, but let's be honest, social media is not something we had to deal with growing up," she explained. "David and I are very close to our children and it's all about communication and protecting them as much as we can and making sure they are strong, nice, decent human beings."

While at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards last month, David chatted with ET about the teasing he received from Brooklyn when he saw the short shorts his dad was wearing in his 2002 photo shoot for the magazine. Check it out below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

David Beckham Lovingly Reacts to Son Brooklyn Teasing Him About His Short Shorts in Old GQ Shoot Embed Code Restart

Are Brooklyn Beckham and Lexy Panterra Dating? Here's What We Know

Victoria Beckham Says She Would Never 'Skip a Meal' in Front of Her Kids

David Beckham Shares the Sweetest Photos of All Four Kids Supporting Victoria's Fashion Show

Related Gallery