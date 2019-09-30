Brooklyn Beckham found himself thrown into the romance rumor mill once again.

Last week, David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son was reported to have been "very affectionate" with 30-year-old YouTube star Lexy Panterra. However, ET has learned that the two are just friends.

After their two-month fling over a year ago, Lexy’s rep, Domenick Nati, told ET that despite the rumors, the two "are not dating and Lexy is not interested in rekindling their relationship."

"They do remain friends but Lexy does not communicate with Brooklyn regularly," Lexy's rep added.

Brooklyn and Lexy dated briefly in 2018 and at the time, a source told ET that "the long distance was definitely a factor" in their decision to call it quits. ET has reached out to Brooklyn's rep for comment on the rekindled romance reports.

Lexy isn't the only celebrity to be linked to Brooklyn. The 20-year-old model/photographer also had an on-again, off-again relationship with 22-year-old actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

