David Dobrik wasn't involved in this year's YouTube Rewind end-of-year recap video -- and that's just fine with him.

"I have to clear the air: I was asked to be in it," the YouTube star recently told ET's Oscar Gracey. "I couldn't make it. I'm sorry."

The annual video, which featured dozens of YouTube stars recreating the year's biggest trends in viral videos -- from music to memes to, of course, Fortnite -- garnered a significant amount of backlash from fans, who voted to make it the site's most-disliked video shortly after its release last week.

"YouTube Rewind was not good. Let's just say that," Dobrik said candidly. "They tried too hard."

"It's not that hard. It's so much more simpler than what they made it to be," he continued. "Like, you don't need all that. You don't need this big set. You don't need these huge celebrities. You don't need any of that."

The 22-year-old vlogger did offer some suggestions, however, for next year's recap. "You need, literally, a compilation -- you can steal clips from other videos and it'll still be a good Rewind. You don't need to create this new world of people whipping and nae nae-ing and dancing to Drake. Like, you don't need to do that. It's goofy."

Dobrik recently had his own viral moment when he recruited Courteney Cox to surprise a Friends-obsessed pal on her birthday, with the help of Cox's 14-year-old daughter, Coco.

The YouTube star, who parodies Friends on his channel, joked that he was scared that Cox would relay that to her team and get sued. Thankfully, he admitted, "I don't think she had any idea what I was doing. I think her daughter was just nice enough to be like, 'Mom, you've got to do this.'"

See more on the sweet moment in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

How David Dobrik Pulled Off That Courteney Cox Birthday Surprise!

Vanessa Merrell and David Dobrik Help Celebrate Instagram's 3rd Annual #instaskate!

Watch David Dobrik's 'Little Brother' Vardon Drop the Mic on Haters Backstage at the Streamys!