David Hasselhoff Marries Hayley Roberts in Italy

David Hasselhoff is a married man!

The Baywatch star, 66, married Hayley Roberts, 38, in Italy on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The pair's nuptials come seven years after the pair met at a UK hotel in 2011, when Roberts asked for an autograph. They dated for five years before the Hoff popped the question on a beach in Malibu in 2016.

This is the third marriage for Hasselhoff, who was married to Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989 and Pamela Bach from 1989 to 2006. He and Bach share two daughters, Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25 -- who have both shared Instagram snaps from Italy over the last few days.

The Knight Rider actor couldn't help but gush about his upcoming wedding while speaking with ET earlier this month.

"We're gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy," he shared. "My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we're gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy."

"And then from there we're gonna go to the Maldives and we'll stay underwater for about two weeks," he added.

Hasselhoff and Roberts were in full-on wedding mode, with the actor already sporting a wedding ring. "This ring that I've got is really special," he explained. "It's my mom and dad's and I wear it for luck and I wear it for remembrance and so I thought, you know, it's nice I don't have to go out and get another ring. I'll just keep this one."

ET has reached out to Hasselhoff's rep for comment.

