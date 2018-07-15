David Hasselhoff Details Upcoming Wedding to Hayley Roberts (Exclusive)

It's been almost two years since they got engaged, but David Hasselhoff's wedding to Hayley Roberts is nearly upon us.

Hasselhoff, 65, spoke to ET's Lauren Zima in Los Angeles on Saturday, at Bruce Willis' Comedy Central Roast, about his upcoming nuptials after a two-year engagement to Roberts, 37. The happy couple began dating in 2011 after he met her in a UK hotel while he was working as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Hasselhoff revealed to ET that the two will tie the knot on July 31 in southern Italy at a small ceremony.

"We're gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy," he shared. "My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we're gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy," adding, "And then from there we're gonna go to the Maldives and we'll stay underwater for about two weeks."

Hasselhoff was already wearing a wedding ring at the Comedy Central event. He explained that it had both a practical purpose and held a very special meaning to him.

"This ring that I've got is really special," he explained. "It's my mom and dad's and I wear it for luck and I wear it for remembrance and so I thought, you know, it's nice I don't have to go out and get another ring. I'll just keep this one."

He was also quick to praise his wife-to-be, saying that he was hesitant to attend the roast.

"You know, I was kind of on the fence about coming, because I've done this before, it's pretty brutal," he said. "And she walked in the room dressed like that and I said, 'We're going.'"

The Roast of Bruce Willis airs July 29 on Comedy Central.

For a look back at when Hasselhoff and Roberts got engaged, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Admits He Hit the Gym for 6 Weeks After Learning He Had a 'Baywatch' Scene With Th

EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Dishes on Singing 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Track: 'It's More Like a Rap'

EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Opens Up About Finances: 'Sometimes You're Up, Sometimes You're Down'

Related Gallery