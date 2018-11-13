A U.K. police department is sending their thanks to David Schwimmer!

The official Twitter account for the Lancashire Police revealed on Monday that a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall one night earlier on suspicion of theft. The man shares a striking resemblance to the Friends star.

"Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update," the tweet read. "Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!"

As many fans pointed out last month via Blackpool Police's Facebook page, the theft suspect looks almost identical to Schwimmer. So much so that the department confirmed at the time that it was not the 52-year-old actor who committed the crime: "Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way."

Schwimmer was quick to respond, hilariously creating a parody video of himself inside in a New York City grocery store.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," he captioned it. "As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme."

