Da'Vine Joy Randolph is having an awards season breakout with her role in The Holdovers.

The actress is set to receive the Breakthrough Performance Award for her role in the new Alexander Payne film during the Film Awards ceremony at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 4, 2024.

"In The Holdovers, Da'Vine Joy Randolph brings not only her significant comedic talents to the table, but also extremely moving emotional depth to her portrayal of Barton Academy head cook Mary Lamb, who is grieving the recent loss of her son,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. "It is our honor to present the Breakthrough Performance Award, to this talented actress in celebration of her outstanding work and recognizing her emerging talent."

Other 2024 honorees include Cillian Murphy, who will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, for his intense portrayal of the titular physicist in the Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

"After working together on five previous films, including The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk, Cillian Murphy and writer-director Christopher Nolan reunite for one of the most ambitious and epic films of the year. Murphy gives a stunning portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer as a conflicted scientist leading the Manhattan Project to produce the world's first atomic bomb," said Chandi. "For this career-best performance, we are honored to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, to Cillian Murphy."

Emma Stone will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming dark fantasy-comedy, Poor Things, in which she plays Bella, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric scientist.

"Emma Stone continues to exert influence as one of the most important actresses of this generation, whose performances are always exceptional no matter the role. In her latest film Poor Things, Emma delivers a burning intensity and character bound for liberation," said Chandi. "There is no one better suited for this role, and it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, to Emma Stone."

Austin Hargrave

The actress was previously honored at the festival in 2016, winning the Vanguard Award alongside co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle for La La Land -- she went on that year to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie musical. This year, the Vanguard Award will be presented to Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards is set to take place on Jan. 4, 2024 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival -- sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts -- running through Jan. 15.

