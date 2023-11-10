The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards officially has a new date -- just in time to end the year on a high note.

On Friday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and CBS announced the ceremony has been rescheduled to Friday, Dec. 15. It will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the ceremony, which will take place at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

During the event, famed All My Children star Susan Lucci will be recognized with Lifetime Achievement Honors. "I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy," Lucci previously said in a statement. "Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television."

This year, General Hospital leads the nominees with 19 nods, followed by The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives with 14, 13 and 11 nominations respectively. Daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show is up for 11 awards, and host Clarkson is nominated in the Daytime Talk Series Host category.

In addition, Entertainment Tonight is nominated for two awards -- Entertainment News Series and Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program.

The nominations were announced in April, a month before they were postponed from their original June 16 date as a result of the Writers Guild of America strike, which ended in September.

"We are pleased to set this new date with CBS for the Daytime Emmys to celebrate our Golden Anniversary," NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for."

