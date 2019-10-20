Get ready to see the Derbez family in a new light!

Many Latinxs grew up with Eugenio Derbez and his comedy sketch shows and movies. Now, the Mexican actor is inviting his fans on a family trip in his new Amazon Prime and Pantaya series, De Viaje con los Derbez.

Audiences will see the Derbez clan like they've never seen them before, including intense moments that almost broke them apart. ET caught up with Eugenio's wife, singer and actress Alessandra Rosaldo, as well as his eldest daughter, Aislinn Derbez, to talk about why they decided to share their personal lives with the world, and opened up about the moment that almost made Alessandra pack her bags and leave.

"There are a lot of great moments where the family is all together and then there are moments where we separate and have disagreements. It was not easy doing this show," Aislinn, 32, tells ET. "[Coming from a family of entertainers], we thought it was going to be easier being in front of the cameras, but in reality when we were there we felt it was a bit invasive. During certain moments there was tension, and it didn't help being in another country that was completely different."

The half-hour Spanish-language docuseries follows the family as they travel to Morocco, sharing an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at the outrageous and fun adventures they go on. Along for the ride is Eugenio, Alessandra, and their 5-year-old daughter, Aitana. There's also Eugenio's three children from his three previous relationships -- José Eduardo, 27, Vadhir, 28 and Aislinn. And that's not all, Aislinn's husband, actor Mauricio Ochmann, and their 1-year-old daughter Kailani, are in attendance as well.

Pantaya

Audiences' first look at family conflict comes in the first episode during an outing in Marrakesh. Eugenio encounters snake charmers and begins to joke and interact with them, worrying his children and even bringing Alessanda to tears.

"It wasn't frustration, it was a deep anger [that I felt] because I feel like Eugenio was not aware of the dangers involved or the consequences," Alessandra tells ET of that moment. "I was very angry that he wanted Aitana to touch the snake, that he didn't realize the danger he was putting her in, and himself. I couldn't help but be angry."

After a couple of days, she was ready to call it quits. "The first days were very intense for me," she admits. "I thought, 'If this is how our vacation is going to be, grabbing cobras and Eugenio wants Aitana to hold snakes, then no, forget it! If this is how it’s going to be, then I'm leaving.' And yes, I felt the urge to get my things and leave, but obviously we were already there. But I think it was worth making the effort to stay and continue the trip."

The truth is, it took a lot of convincing to get Alessandra on board with the docuseries. While Aislinn saw it as an opportunity to show their fans that they're a regular family like everyone else, Alessandra didn't want to expose themselves more than they already do.

"I was very reluctant because I didn't want to expose my family. With social media, one already shares so much and I didn't want to do that even more," she notes. Alessandra's fears about forcing Aitana to be in front of the camera was another source of hesitation.

"I had a lot of doubts, and in the end what convinced me was one, that this was all optional," she explains. "We had the option to give them the OK or to leave. I knew the experience of being all together as a family would be marvelous and Eugenio and I made previous agreements beforehand. We agreed that we would never force Aitana to do something she wouldn't want to do or force her to be on camera if she didn't want to be... And that gave me peace."

The show was a beautiful opportunity for the family to come together. However, as Alessandra jokingly puts it, "Imagine a Christmas with your whole family, but for one month." It's a lot.

"Look, all human relationships are complicated and the ones between family and couples are the most difficult," she explains. "It was a test for everyone... There were difficult moments, there were teachable moments, and being all together was very intense. But in the end that makes us stronger and unites us more as a family."

"The truth is that it was not an easy trip, there were critical moments, there were very difficult moments, but I feel like it was positive experience," Alessandra continues. "Aitana was happy throughout the trip and was happy to be with her siblings and Kai. And, for me, that makes the whole experience worth it."

Family may be crazy, unpredictable, and yes, even annoying. But both Aislinn and Alessandra cherish and loved the heartfelt moments that they did have with one another.

Pantaya/Amazon Prime

So how does one achieve a happy family amidst different personalities and conflict?

"I think it's the hardest thing to achieve because of how different we all are, and all our different personalities," Aislinn says. "But I think that respecting one another, and agreeing to disagree, and understanding that we all have different opinions and may never fully understand them. Despite everything, we have to respect each other."

"Respect, tolerance, patience and love. There is no other way," echoes Alessandra. "You have to know how to shut up when you should keep quiet, objectively comment when you are asked for your opinion, put yourself in the shoes of others and, above all else, respect one another. It's the only way. Otherwise, it won't work."

The first two episodes of De Viaje con los Derbez are available to stream on Amazon Prime. New episodes will be released Thursdays, with the last two dropping on Nov. 28.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dora and the Lost City of Gold': Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez and Michael Pena on the Latin Icon

Eugenio Derbez and Daughter Go on 'Dora'-Inspired Scavenger Hunt!

'Overboard' Star Credits Loyal Latino Fan Base for Massive Hollywood Success (Exclusive)

Eugenio Derbez and Daughter Go on 'Dora'-Inspired Scavenger Hunt! Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery