'Overboard' Star Eugenio Derbez Credits Loyal Latino Fan Base for Massive Hollywood Success (Exclusive)

Eugenio Derbez is still pinching himself.

The 56-year-old actor, whose growing empire began in Latin America, continues to stay true to his roots by producing well-thought-out projects tailored to the Hispanic community and now under the Hollywood limelight. Over the past couple of years, Derbez has become a household name in the United States thanks to projects like Instructions Not Included, How to Be a Latin Lover and most recently Overboard. And, the Mexican comedian is the first to credit his loyal fan base for his skyrocketing success in Hollywood.

"They are so loyal that I am honestly really, really grateful," Derbez told ET ahead of the DVD release of Overboard. "My career, it's different from like say someone like Salma Hayek, who made her career in the U.S. I found success in Hollywood only after having a box office hit [for Instructions Not Included] and that happened because of my fans."

"They were the ones that filled up the movie theaters and were the ones that bought the tickets and that's what counts in Hollywood," he continued. "I would be nothing without them. I could have made the same movies, but if they didn't show up, nothing would have happened with my career."

Anna Faris and Eva Longoria starred alongside Derbez in the Rob Greenberg-directed remake of Overboard, which originally starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The film follows Derbez as a spoiled wealthy yacht owner who becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee played by Faris.

"I know this is an iconic film," Derbez said of the pressures of making the movie, which made over $50 million domestically. "I feel relieved because at the beginning I was very nervous. This film is an homage to the original."

"We made this with a lot of respect," he said. "Anna Faris and I are huge fans of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. And, luckily, people were happy with this fresh take, so I'm not nervous anymore."

Derbez also admitted that Hawn was his Hollywood crush for many years and unfortunately still hasn't met the actress. "I haven't met Goldie Hawn yet, I really want to meet her. I'm a fan. She was my Hollywood crush. I thought I would meet her throughout the process, but for some reason, it never happened."

Meanwhile, ET was with Hawn at the premiere of her film, Snatched, last year, where she teared up recalling memories from filming Overboard with Russell.

"You know, making that movie was magical because Kurt and I just had a baby and Wyatt had his first steps on that movie," she said. "I can't explain the experience of being with your family and being in love, having a new baby, and making that movie. And so that's pretty much why I get emotional."

