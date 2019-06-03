For fans of Netflix's deliciously dark comedy Dead to Me can take heart -- a second season is on the way.

After ending the captivating and stress-inducing first season on a massive cliffhanger, devoted viewers were left hanging regarding whether or not they'd get any bit of closure to the story of a demented female friendship bonded by grief and strengthened by obsession, a search for answers and a lot of wine.

Creator Liz Feldman, who previously created One Big Happy and 2 Broke Girls, is set to serve as showrunner and executive producer for the second season.

Additionally, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini have signed on to return as the show's central dynamic duo of Jen and Judy.

The first season of the series follows Jen (Applegate), struggling to cope with the unexpected hit-and-run death of her husband, who meets and befriends Judy (Cardellini) at an emotional support group meeting, and the pair soon become inseparable (bordering on co-dependent).

However, as their relationship progresses, the mystery behind Judy's true motives and an ever-growing web of deceit and half-truths plunges everyone involved into some truly dark places.

Check out the video below for more on the acclaimed Netlfix series.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Unleash Chaos in Netflix's 'Dead to Me'

'On My Block' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix Responds to Rumors that 'The Office' Will Soon Leave the Streaming Service

Related Gallery