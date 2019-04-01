Christina Applegate is returning to TV!

On Monday, Netflix released the first promo for their upcoming comedy, Dead to Me, starring Applegate as Jen, a grounded wife and mother whose husband died tragically in a hit-and-run. When she decided to attend a support group, she’s befriended by Judy (Linda Cardellini), a free spirit who’s fiance died recently as well.



Soon, a friendship that’s equal parts weird and wonderful is blossoming, except there’s more to Judy than meets the eye. After some time, Jen invites her new friend to live in her guest house, so she doesn't have to be alone. That’s when Applegate’s character discovers Judy is a lot more than she bargained for. Her new pal has a secret that could upend Jen’s life all over again.



The trailer teases Jen and Judy’s adventures, which include attacking a sports car with a golf club, hitting the nigh club and befriending a bird who Jen’s kids are convinced is their reincarnated father.



Viewers also get a taste of Judy’s secret life, which definitely includes a touch of madness.

“Grief does the some weird sh*t to people,” Jen proclaims amid the flurry of images.



The upcoming show is Applegate’s first starring starring role in a TV show since Up All Night (2011-2012). It’s also Cardellini’s first on-camera starring TV role since ER (2003-2009), though she did have a guest starring role in Mad Men and was part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's Bloodline.



The new dramedy also stars James Marsden, Ed Asner, Brandon Scott and Jessica Elbaum.



Dead to Me arrives on Netflix on May 3.

