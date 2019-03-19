'Amy Schumer: Growing': Everything We Learned From Her Netflix Special

Amy Schumer's new Netflix special is full of big revelations.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian's latest special, Amy Schumer: Growing, was released on Tuesday, and fans are learning more about Schumer -- and her expanding family -- than ever before. From her husband's diagnosis on the autism spectrum to her difficult pregnancy to her October arrest in Washington, D.C., the I Feel Pretty star got a lot off her chest.

Seemingly no topic was off limits for Schumer, who also discussed her sex life, being inspired by the Kardashian family and her political views during the hour-long comedy set. We run down everything we learned below.

Her Husband Is on the Autism Spectrum

Schumer was especially mindful of the way she explained how her husband's brain is "a little different" than her own, telling the crowd that she wants to "get this right." "My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum," she said, before hilariously reflecting on the "early signs" when she began dating Chris Fischer.

"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him. That's the truth," she explained. "He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do."

She Was Still in Bed When He Proposed

Though Schumer had nothing but wonderful things to say about her husband, she did admit that his proposal was "whack." She was still sleeping when he came into the bedroom and, as she puts it, "He kind of threw the ring box at me and he goes, 'I got you this.' And I open it and he goes, 'Do you want me to get down on one knee?' And I was like, 'I guess not.' And then I went back to sleep."

“That’s a real-ass proposal, though," she added.

Her Pregnancy Has Been "Really Awful"

“I have not had an easy pregnancy," Schumer said, explaining that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum. "Which I'd never even heard of. It's extreme nausea and vomiting. If you've ever had food poisoning, it's that. I've had that every day for five months. It's been really awful...I throw up an Exorcist amount every day.

Schumer has been open about her hyperemesis throughout her pregnancy, sharing photos from the hospital and videos of her vomiting on social media. She was ultimately forced to cancel the remainder of her tour due to complications, announcing, "The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good, but I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting."

And It Had a Big Impact on Her D.C. Arrest

"I don't know what I'm having. I hope it's a girl...but really just because it's such a scary time for men," the comedian joked, seguing into discussing her arrest. "I went down to D.C. to get arrested. Different news outlets wrote about it like, Schumer's been detained! Like I was just on a walking tour of the Washington Monument. But I went down there to oppose Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation."

“Some people criticized me. They were like, ‘That was irresponsible. You’re pregnant.’ And I was like, ‘That’s why I went down there.’ I want to be able to tell this kid I did everything I could," she said, also amusingly sharing her biggest fear of being arrested: "I've been arrested before, obviously, but I was obsessed with the fear of being hungry while I was locked up. Which, it probably would have been like that before I was pregnant, but that just doubled it."

She Can't Help But Compare Herself to Meghan Markle

Schumer has made fun of comparing herself and Meghan Markle throughout their pregnancies, but during her stand-up, elaborated on why it's "not fun" to be expecting at the same time as the Duchess of Sussex.

"I think we're like, to the day the same amount pregnant," Schumer said of the fact that she and Markle are both expected to give birth this spring. "She's out there in six-inch heels, adorable outfits and there's been no bump. She, like, cups where the bump will be...People see me, they're like, Oh the last couple of weeks are the hardest, right? Are you crowning? I think I can see an ear.'"

Amy Schumer: Growing is now available to stream on Netflix.

