Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer have one big thing in common — they both face brutal criticism online.



On Wednesday, The New York Times published an interview with the comic exploring her new Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing, pregnancy and honing her craft. The piece also includes a chat with Dunham who explains the bond the two share as the punching bags of social media trolls, and who deals with it better.



“It’s a pretty specific experience. Most people don’t know what it’s like to open social media in the morning and hear you are physically, socially and politically worthless.” Dunham said, adding, “She’s titanium, and part of her skill is the ability to make it look easy.”

However, Schumer is less enthusiastic when chatting about fighting off the negativity, admitting that she’s shied away from the public in the past in order to cope.



“I was kind of retreating a bit in general after years of getting beaten down, and [Dave] Chappelle was like: ‘There’s a lot of love out there for you, Amy. I don’t know why, but I heard it,’” she shared.

In the trailer for her forthcoming special, the 37-year-old comedian touches upon similar topics, including getting married and expecting her first child with chef Chris Fischer.

“I’m f**king pregnant!” she proclaims in the promo, later adding, “Here’s the thing, you’re pregnant but, like, you don’t change who you are. I hate women who start to act really precious. You don’t stop being you, you know. You don’t stop working or drinking.”



She also muses about engagements: “In movies and TV shows, the guy always gets down on one knee, right? And the girl’s always shocked. [Adopting her best average bride-to-be expression] I didn’t even know you liked me! I’m still on Bumble!”



In her new interview, Schumer predicts at least one of her lines in the special is going to ruffle someone’s feathers, but she admits that that’s simply part of her act.



“I don’t know what’s going to happen with my special — what’s the thing people will be furious about?” she stated. “It sucks to have everyone mad at me. But I’m not too careful.”

