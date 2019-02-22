Amy Schumer Cancels Rest of Her Tour Due to Pregnancy Struggles

Amy Schumer has had a really tough pregnancy.

The I Feel Pretty star announced on Friday that she'd have to cancel the remaining dates on her comedy tour due to frequent bouts of nausea due to hyperemesis, a severe pregnancy condition.

"Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour," the 37-year-old comedian shared on Instagram. "Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good," Schumer reassured her fans, however, adding, "But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes."

"I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I do love stand up and money!" she continued. "But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like, 'B**ch, are you ok? Take it easy' but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel."

Obviously, her fans have been more than understanding, showering her comments section with reassurances and well-wishes by the dozens. The support is surely welcome seeing how Schumer has not had an easy pregnancy with her first child, which she is expecting with husband Chris Fischer.

In November, Schumer canceled several shows due to hyperemesis, and the following month, the entertainer shared a graphic pregnancy update on Instagram of her vomiting.

Watch below for more on Schumer's pregnancy.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Pregnant Amy Schumer Make a Gender Announcement

Pregnant Amy Schumer Hilariously Channels 'Baywatch' in Vacation Video

Amy Schumer Jokes About Her Pregnancy Glow As She's Hooked Up to IV

Related Gallery