Amy Schumer Reveals Husband Chris Fischer Is on the Autism Spectrum

Amy Schumer is getting personal in her new Netflix special.

The 37-year-old comedian gets candid about her pregnancy, marriage and more in the upcoming Amy Schumer: Growing, which hits Netflix on Tuesday. During the hour-long special, she reveals that her husband, Chris Fischer, is on the autism spectrum.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," she tells the crowd during the special, which was filmed in Chicago."I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much."

"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on," Schumer says, before telling a story of how her husband reacted abnormally to her falling down during a walk together. "Nine out of 10 people would go, 'Oh my god, are you OK?!' Maybe more like 10 out of 10 people...Instead, my husband went-- He kind of froze and became a lighthouse, opening and closing his mouth."

"I remember lying on the ground looking up at him and I wasn't mad, I just thought, Huh," she recalls. "Lotta Huh moments, you know?"

Schumer married Fischer in February 2018, just three months after they were first spotted together on a date in New York City. They tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Malibu, attended by guests like Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence. In October 2018, she announced that she and Fischer were expecting their first child together.

"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," she says in her Netflix special. "That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do."

"If I say to him, like, 'Does this look like sh*t?' He'll go, 'Yeah, you have a lot of other clothes. Why don't you wear those?'… But he can also make me feel more beautiful than anyone ever has in my whole life. And he can't lie!" she adds. "Is that the dream man?!"

While Schumer opens up about her husband in her Netflix special, he's not exactly a stranger to the public eye. Fischer has been friends with Jake Gyllenhaal for years, with the actor introducing him to Mario Batali; he got his start in the culinary world as Batali's sous chef at Babbo, a high-end Italian eatery in New York City.

Fischer later returned home to Martha's Vineyard in 2007 to take over his family's five-acre farm. He also worked on the island as the executive chef of Beach Plum Inn & Restaurant from 2013 to 2014 -- which is Barack and Michelle Obama's favorite date night spot at Martha's Vineyard.

Amy Schumer: Growing will be available to stream on Tuesday on Netflix.

