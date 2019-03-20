Mindy Kaling Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Nabs Netflix Series Order

Mindy Kaling has another promising, and somewhat personal, new project in the works.



Netflix has greenlit a 10-episode half-hour series order for a semi-autobiographical comedy centered around a first generation Indian-American teenage girl. Kaling confirmed the news on Instagram following reporting from multiple outlets.

"I’m joining the @netflix fam!" she captioned a post featuring reporting on the show. "@loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy...about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments."

The show was created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, who will serve as showrunner. Meanwhile, the Office alum will write and executive produce the as-of-yet untitled project. The pair previously worked together on Kaling's sitcom The Mindy Project.

In a January interview, Kaling spoke with Variety about a being approached by the streaming giant concerning producing a coming-of-age comedy centered around “young Mindy.”

“I wasn’t as interested in telling a period piece about an Indian girl growing up in the ’80s,” she explained to the outlet. “But I told them I’d love to do a show about a 15-year-old Indian girl now.”

On top of this new show, Kaling is currently producing a series adaptation of the film Four Weddings and Funeral with Universal, which will debut on Hulu.



She also wrote and stars in Late Night, a forthcoming comedy centered around an Indian woman who’s a new writer on a late-night show that’s on the verge of cancellation. Emma Thompson plays the mercurial host, whom Kaling’s character helps attempt to rescue her career.

