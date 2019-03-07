Could this be the crowd-pleaser of the summer?



On Thursday, Amazon Studios dropped the very first trailer for Late Night, the upcoming comedy starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, who also wrote the script and is producing.



In the clip, viewers meet Katherine Newbury (Thompson), a late-night talk show host who is the terror of her office and is about to lose her program. Her solution? To bring in a female writer, Molly Patel (Kaling), to shake things up and hopefully, maybe, somehow save her career.



The trailer hilariously makes it clear that Molly’s first days with the team are more than a little rocky. When she arrives for a meeting, she’s shunned from using any free chairs, forcing her to empty out a wastebasket for a seat.

However, slowly but surely, Molly begins to win her boss’ respect, finally telling Katherine that her jokes are “a little old and a little white.” However, instead of getting kicked to the curb like so many before her, the newcomer is given the chance to show what she can add to the show.



Soon, Molly is garnering the attention of the press for what’s she’s contributing to the program, receiving praise (some of which she gave herself) like she's a “vibrant splash of color on the gray canvas of our writing staff.”



The film also stars John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Paul Walter Hauser and more.



Late Night arrives in theaters on June 7.



Check out the full trailer above.



