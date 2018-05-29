‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Blake Painter Dead at 38

Deadliest Catch star Blake Painter was found dead in his home in Oregon on Friday, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s office confirms to ET. He was 38.

Authorities say a friend of Painter's became worried after not hearing from him for a couple of days and contacted police who went to Painter’s home, where they determined he had been dead for several days.

Several substances, which will be tested for narcotics, were reportedly found at the scene.

An autopsy and toxicology test will be conducted to determine his official cause of death and no foul play is suspected.

The crab fisherman appeared as a captain of the F/V Maverick during seasons two and three of the Discovery Channel series.

His death comes following the loss of several showbiz figures in recent months, including DJ Avicii, actor Verne Troyer and Chicago Fire actress Dushon Monique Brown.

For more on stars we have recently lost, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Mike Myers Tears Up Remembering 'Austin Powers' Co-Star Verne Troyer

NEWS: Margot Kidder, the Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve's Superman, Dead at 69

NEWS: Scott Hutchison, Frightened Rabbit Singer, Found Dead at 36

Related Gallery