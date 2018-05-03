Mike Myers Tears Up Remembering 'Austin Powers' Co-Star Verne Troyer

Mike Myers is still grieving the loss of his friend, Verne Troyer.

The 54-year-old comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, when he was asked about Troyer, who died on April 21. Troyer was best known for his role as Mini-Me in Myers' Austin Powers films.

"Verne was a fantastic human being," Myers said, fighting back tears. "And a great comedian. I always want to make that point that, as written, Mini-Me is almost a prop. But he brought it off the page, better than written, and we kept just giving him more and more stuff to do. But, a great physical comedian, a great dancer, just a fantastic guy."

Myers attended a service for Troyer, and said that the late star was originally not supposed to live past his teens, but packed "150 years" into his 49 years of living. Myers also revealed just how popular Troyer was, sharing that when he attended a state dinner for Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, both then President Obama and Trudeau asked about him.

"I met President Obama, and he said, 'Mike, so glad to see you, how's Mini-Me?'" he recalled. "And then I met Trudeau, and he said, 'Hey buddy, how's it going? How's Mini-Me?' And I just thought, Verne brought so much love to people, you know what I mean? It's crazy, everywhere I've been in the world [people ask about him.]"

In a statement to ET after news of Troyer's death broke, Myers said he hoped his friend was "in a better place." Prior to Troyer's death, he struggled with alcoholism and depression.

"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," the statement read. "It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

News of Troyer's death was announced on the late actor's official Instagram account.

"Verne was an extremely caring individual," the emotional Instagram post read. "He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

"Depression and suicide are very serious issues," the post continued. "You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help."

