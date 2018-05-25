'Deadpool 2' Channels the 'Golden Girls' in Latest Promo

Deadpool would like to thank you for being a friend.

The most tongue-in-cheek and meta superhero of the Marvel universe on Friday channeled The Golden Girls in the latest promo for Deadpool 2 as the film enters its second weekend. With Golden Girls theme "Thank You for Being a Friend" playing, a Twitter video fondly introduces each of the characters -- half of them superpowered mutants and/or assassins, of course.

The effect is a decidedly '80s-style TV sitcom intro that somehow fits perfectly with the fourth wall-breaking, wisecracking X-Men reject.

"Calling all golden girls (and guys)! See #Deadpool2 with your family & friends this holiday weekend," the Twitter message says.

Ryan Reynolds, who gleefully plays the titular character, oftentimes blurs the lines between Deadpool and himself. That was reflected in his own tweet on Friday, showing Deadpool holding two swords named "Bea" and "Arthur." Of course, Bea Arthur is best known for her role as Dorothy on Golden Girls and is the object of fascination by Deadpool in both the movies and the comics.

Co-star Morena Baccarin, who plays Deadpool's girlfriend, Vanessa, also got in on some of the fun on Twitter.

"I want to take a moment & thank my amazing costar @VancityReynolds for all the tireless work in making not only a great working environment, but a kick ass film. It was truly a delight," she wrote on Friday. "Even though you looked like a pizza that sat in traffic on the 405 for 3 hours in 103 degrees."

