Dean McDermott Hospitalized for Pneumonia, Possible Meningitis

Dean McDermott is on the mend.

On Monday, the 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to reveal that he was hospitalized over the weekend with a shirtless hospital selfie.

"So this happened last night," he wrote alongside the shirtless pic in which he's giving a thumbs up. "I got admitted to hospital with pneumonia, possibly meningitis. I’ve never been so sick in my life!!!! Thumbs up and spirits up though."

A rep for the actor tells ET, "Dean is hanging in and gave an update to Nicky and Adam this morning that his fever finally broke and he is waiting for the doctor. "

McDermott, who is married to Tori Spelling, ended his post by promoting the new episode his podcast, Daddy Issues, which he co-hosts with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris.

"And don’t forget to listen to @daddyissuesshow this morning at 9am. @theperezhilton is our guest," he wrote. "#sickasadog #aintnothang #thistoshallpass #blipontheradar"

The episode's special guest, Perez Hilton, supported McDermott in the comments, writing, "Thanks for having me on! Feel better!!"

"Dean!!!!! I hope you feel ok ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Paris added in a comment.

In a second post, McDermott celebrated Canada Day, describing himself as "sick as a pike," and writing, "If I weren't in the hospital I'd be @thecomedystore for The Canada Day Comedy Show."

Paris also showed his support for McDermott in the comment section of that post, writing, "I love you! Feel good and see you later."

