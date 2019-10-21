Dean McDermott's past and present couldn't be closer.

The actor's ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, appeared on Monday's episode of the podcast Daddy Issues With Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, where she discussed her close connection with Tori Spelling, following a years-long contentious relationship with McDermott.

As Eustace revealed, the women got close while celebrating her and McDermott's son, Jack's, 21st birthday last week, when McDermott had finally "unblocked" her after more than three years.

"We would get into this routine. She'd text me something or I'd text her and we'd get into this back and forth, just being nasty to each other. And then I finally go, 'OK, I've had enough, I'm blocking you,'" McDermott explained.

Eustace noted that Spelling had never blocked her, and at Jack's birthday dinner, the BH90210 star really made an effort with a "whole new level of love." "The first thing she said to me was, 'I'll sit beside you.' And she did. And it was on. It was full game on, three or four hours, we had the most amazing time. We had incredible conversations," Eustace recalled.

McDermott admitted he was nervous to reunite with his ex-wife, whom he divorced in 2006, following his affair with Spelling. Eustace was determined to make things right.

"I had made a decision before I went to the dinner that whatever had happened in the past, we'd moved beyond it, and there was no animosity, and I really just wanted to move on. Dean and Jack were getting on famously. They're getting on really, really great, which I love, so their relationship is super, super strong," she said. "What's the point anymore?... I just want everybody to do super, super well."

Eustace pointed out that she and Spelling have "similar personalities" and just got along amazing -- so much so, that they're planning a show together. "Listen, it's been a rough ride... but at a certain point in time, you just have to put it in the rearview mirror," she shared.

The Canadian star remembered being "so naive" when she and McDermott split, that she couldn't anticipate the public and press' reaction to his affair. "I just didn't think anybody would care. So, it was just this massive thing that got its life of its own and went on and on and on. But, that journey, that trajectory I went on... I wrote a best-selling book about divorce, I got my own radio show, I wrote other books, I got to be interviewed by Larry King, The View... and then there was lots of laughs along the way too. There has to be," she declared.

"When it all happened, I was getting trashed. 'Oh, she's like, 60 years old and unattractive and didn't put out,'... so I actually don't listen to what anyone says," Eustace added. "What I'm trying to say to people is when you have a life experience like that that is so large... it does make you, I think, a better person at the end of the day."

