Tori Spelling reprised her role as Donna Martin long beforeBH90210 premiered this summer.

As Dean McDermott revealed on his Daddy Issues podcast with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris on Monday, Spelling has role-played as her Beverly Hills, 90210 character in the bedroom with her husband.

"Yeah, she's dressed up like Donna Martin," McDermott shared. "And it's f**king awesome."



“Here’s the thing. The thing I love about the show is the flashbacks," McDermott explained, referencing Fox's metaseries, BH90210. "In episode two, the flashback of Tori running down the hall and she talks to Kelly -- I was like, 'Schwing!'"

"Is that because you had no kids back then?" Hunter chimed in.



"That’s what really turned me on: the thought of no children," McDermott cracked. "No, she looked hot. You know the story, I had a crush on Tori on the show, and so to see the flashbacks, I put it in the spank bank."

McDermott -- who has been married to Spelling since 2006 -- shares five children with her: 12-year-old Liam, 11-year-old Stella, 7-year-old Hattie, 6-year-old Finn and 2-year-old Beau.

The actor's reveal comes shortly after Brian Austin Green confirmed that he and Spelling hooked up during the original run of Beverly Hills, 90210.

"We hooked up. We did," he shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month. "We were young, so that's what young people do."

See more in the video below.

