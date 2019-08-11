Spelling-McDermott squad in the house!

Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, hit up the blue carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday, and the couple were accompanied by four of their children: Stella, Beau, Hattie and Finn. The kids also have a big brother, Liam.

The BH90210 star looked radiant in a yellow floral frock as the family posed for the camera, with the kids pulling bright smiles.

Eldest daughter Stella even rocked a top featuring a photo bearing striking resemblance to Spelling’s 90210 alter ego, Donna Martin.

Speaking of the hit series, Spelling was also accompanied by co-star Jennie Garth at the awards ceremony, with the two also posing together on the carpet.

It’s the beautiful besties whom fans can thank for getting the 90210 gang back together on Fox’s quasi-revival, which kicked off on Wednesday.

ET caught up with Spelling and Garth ahead of the show’s launch, as they shared how on-set drama with Shannen Doherty during the original series was one of the real-life happenings that would be addressed in the new show.

"You know, you have to embrace everything, even the bad things," Garth said. "So I think we were all on board to look at people's perceptions of us and flip it and take the power back."

"Everything [the tabloids] write, we're just like, 'OK, let's make it a part of the storyline,’” Spelling added about utilizing false perceptions of the cast in the new series. “This is what people think of us, so let's kind of go full force into that.”

See more on BH90210 below.

