Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' Star, Dies at 85

Dean Stockwell has died. The actor and artist, best known for his role on Quantum Leap, died peacefully of natural causes at his home, his rep confirms to ET. He was 85.

Stockwell began his career on Broadway when he was just 7 years old. As a child he appeared in films including Anchors Away, Kim, Gentleman's Agreement and The Boy With the Green Hair.

Later, he returned to Broadway as the star of Compulsion. He reprised his role in the 1959 film version, which earned him his first of two Best Actor awards at the Cannes Film Festival. Around the same time, Stockwell starred in films including Sons and Lovers and Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

While Stockwell earned his real estate licensed and considered leaving the business, he returned for the film Paris, Texas in 1984. He went on to star in Blue Velvet, Dune, The Rainmaker, The Player and Married to the Mob, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination in 1988.

The following year, Stockwell began starring on the quirky, sci-fi TV series Quantum Leap as Admiral Al Calavicci. He earned four Emmy nominations for the role.

Stockwell also appeared on shows including Battlestar Galactica, JAG, The Tony Danza Show and NCIS: New Orleans.

In recent years, and between jobs, Stockwell devoted himself to making unique and inventive art and has exhibited around the U.S. under his full name, Robert Dean Stockwell.

Those close to Stockwell noted that he was a rebel, wildly talented and always a breath of fresh air, adding that he loved to act, to laugh, smoke cigars and play golf.

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin and Sophie.

RELATED CONTENT:

Astroworld Festival: 8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Houston Concert

William Lucking, 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor, Dead at 80

Jovita Moore, Atlanta News Anchor, Dead at 53 from Brain Cancer

Related Gallery