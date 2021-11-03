Tom Hanks Tears Up Remembering 'Bosom Buddies' Co-Star Peter Scolari
Peter Scolari, ‘Bosom Buddies’ Star, Dead at 66
James Michael Tyler, Gunther on ‘Friends,’ Dead at 59
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Angela Explains Her Behavior at Tell-All
‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Held at Gunpoint in Home Invasion (Re…
Here's a First Look at the 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 2 Fin…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
‘Dune’ Cast Calls New Film ‘Star Wars for Adults’ (Exclusive)
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
Watch Salma Hayek's Daughter Join Her Interview at 'Eternals' Pr…
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Here's Your First Look at Kevin Durant's Apple TV Plus Series 'S…
Watch Vin Diesel Walk Paul Walker's Daughter Down the Aisle at H…
'DWTS': Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Talk Judges' Scores After D…
Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's 'The Fight That Never Ends'…
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Daughter Penelope's Goth Halloween Lo…
Ben Affleck Says Intense Media Attention Around Personal Life Is…
Adele Speaks Out on Her Divorce and Confirms Relationship With R…
'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave Is Worried About Gemma After…
Selena Gomez Gets Flirty With Chef in 'Selena + Chef' Season 3 T…
Tom Hanks is missing his longtime friend and co-star, Peter Scolari. Scolari died last month at the age of 66 after a two-year battle with cancer.
On Tuesday, Hanks was on Jimmy Kimmel Live and reflected on Scolari, who co-starred with him in the 1980 sitcom, Bosom Buddies, for two seasons.
The 65-year-old actor played a clip from the short-lived show before getting choked up talking about his friend.
"Peter has a lovely family, his wife, Tracy, he's got absolutely great kids, and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies, so thanks for letting us show that," Hanks, looking visibly emotional, told Kimmel.
The Oscar winner also talked about his time on the show improvising with Scolari.
"God bless him. I miss him every day," Hanks said of Scolari. "I don't know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them, but he and I met, we picked up the scripts and we started screwing around and I actually thought, 'Oh, this is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.'"
He added of spending lots of time with Scolari, "We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language."
Hanks wasn't the only star who paid tribute to Scolari following his death. Lena Dunham, who played Scolari's on-screen daughter on Girls, shared memories of the late actor on Instagram.
"The shyest extrovert, the most dramatic comedian, the most humble icon," she wrote. "You had lived enough life to know that a TV show was just a TV show, but also to appreciate just what it meant to be allowed to play pretend for a living- and you never let us forget that this job was a privilege. I remember when you came back from doing a production of the Music Man somewhere- the theater had basically been a barn, there had been no WiFi and you had no understudy- and you were as grateful and delighted as you were when you were nominated for an Emmy."
RELATED CONTENT:
Lena Dunham, Bob Newhart and More Stars Pay Tribute to Peter Scolari
Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Girls' Actor, Dies at 66
'That Thing You Do' Stars on Working With Tom Hanks and 25th Anniversary