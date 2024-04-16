Ashely Blaine Featherson-Jenkins is going to be a mom!

On Monday, the Dear White People actress shared via Instagram that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Darrol Jenkins.

"Even though we know someday you’re gonna shine on your own, we’ll be your projectors. Born to be your protectors💕✨ #pregnancy #pregnancyannouncement #ivfjourney #ivfsuccess," the caption alongside a video announcement read.

At the start of the video, Featherson and Jenkins have a sweet message for their baby.

"See you soon," the 36-year-old actress tells the camera. "We love you. We hope you look like us, but you're probably just gonna look like him," she says as she pans the camera to her husband.

"But I really hope you look like me a little bit, just a little bit, that would be amazing."

As Beyoncé and Rumi Carter's "Protector" song begins to play, Featherson gives a look at her journey with IVF, starting with pre-transfer acupuncture, leading into the weeks she gives herself shots, as her husband supports her when she cries. Featherson then shows off the embryo, and the moment she and her husband found out the transfer was successful -- and she was officially pregnant.

Featherson also shares the moment she and Jenkins told their "very happy" family the news, and a sweet mirror selfie of her and Jenkins rocking "IVF Mom" and "IVF Dad" shirts. The video ends with a sweet image of their baby's ultrasound, with the message, "Coming August 2024," with a pink heart emoji.

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins and Darrol Jenkins - Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Featherson took to her Instagram Story to share the sweet reactions from her friends.

"I am so emotional again watching this," Logan Laurice Browning wrote. "So many of my friends and loved ones have experienced this IVF journey and it means so much to witness it shared in this beautiful way. I'm so happy for you two and I can't wait to meet baby Jenkins."

"So happy for yall!," Lena Waithe wrote. "Love you both @ashleyblaine and @mynamedarrol!."

Featherson and Jenkins tied the knot during a wedding ceremony in September 2021. The pair were longtime friends before they began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020.

RELATED CONTENT: