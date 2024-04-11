We need Andy Cohen and a camera!

Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia says she is expecting a baby with a man she met while filming the reality show.

The 40-year-old told The Viall Files podcast host Nick Viall on Thursday that baby no. 5 is on the way, her first child with her 29-year-old boyfriend.

"Honestly, we were both in shock," said Monica, "but he has been incredible.”

The Bravolebrity, who has yet to reveal her partner’s identity, claimed she was "on birth control" when she found out she was expecting. "I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong, and the doctor came in and was like, 'You're pregnant,'" said Monica.

"I [was] like, 'I'm 39! Like, there’s no way. I'm on birth control,'" she continued. "By all means, I should not be pregnant."

Monica -- who shares children Bri, 18; Jaidyn, 13; West, 7; and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler -- was the breakout star of RHOSLC season 4 but will not be returning for the upcoming season.

The bombshell revelation that led to Garcia's exit revolved around her connection to the Instagram troll account, Reality Von Tease. This account had targeted various RHOSLC cast members for years, causing a stir within the tight-knit group.

Monica says that she met her mystery boyfriend while filming RHOSLC. "Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene. So, that is when I met him. I was like, ‘Give me your phone.' He handed me his phone and I put my name and number in there."

Fred Hayes / Bravo

As the first Latina to join the RHOSLC cast, Garcia had become a fan favorite on the show. News of her departure broke just hours before the airing of the third and final part of the show’s reunion, leaving fans in suspense about the details of the decision.

In January, ET confirmed that Garcia decided to leave the show after being at the center of many of season 4's controversies and biggest dramatic storylines.

Getty Images

"Monica is not currently scheduled to return to RHOSLC," a source close to the situation said. "It's too early to confirm her permanent departure, and there's a possibility of her making a return in the future. The extent of her future involvement remains uncertain at this point."

RELATED CONTENT: