'Degrassi' Star Andrea Lewis Marries Record Exec Felix Howard

From Degrassi to "I do!" Actress Andrea Lewis is officially married to record executive Felix Howard.

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 28 at Paradise Kensal Green in London, a venue which is an award-winning restaurant, nightclub and bar.

Lewis shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday. "An Actress & A Music Exec walk into a bar in London and," the 36-year-old blushing bride captioned a series of photos from their big day, adding the airplane and bride emoji.

Lewis went on to tag all of the people who made her big day special, including her photographer, Annie Poe, her makeup and hair artist, her fashion stylist and more. Her photos -- including a special one of her and Howard walking arm in arm -- radiated pure joy.

In the comments section of Lewis' post, her former Degrassi co-star, Christina Schmidt, wrote: "The best wedding. The most perfect couple and most beautiful bride."

Schmidt wasn't the only Degrassi star to share their congratulations. Stefan Brogren​ wrote, "Big congrats!" while Lauren Collins added, "Gorgeous!!!"

Lewis later shared a video from her wedding day, writing, "The wildest week of my entire life."

Howard, meanwhile, couldn't contain his excitement for this new chapter of his life with Lewis, gushing over their fairy-tale day in a post of his own on Instagram. He also noted that he plans to take his new wife's last name.

"On the 28th of October 2021 @andrealewis and I were married at the @paradisekensal," he wrote. "For those asking about a name change, yes, I will be changing my name to Felix Steadman Lewis as soon as allowed. Love to all."

One day after confirming her happy news, Lewis took a more sober approach to Instagram as she shared a touching tribute in honor of her dad who recently died.

"Simultaneously experiencing 'Congratulations' & 'Condolences' is very weird," she captioned three throwback photos. "Responding with 'Thank you' because that’s all I’ve got."

"Rest In Peace, to the man I’m named after, my very smart, quiet, adventurous, funny, music loving, Daddy, Andre Lewis," she added.

