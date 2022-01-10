Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker Split After 2 Years of Dating

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have gone their separate ways after over two years of dating.

According to multiple reports, the 23-year-old model ended things with the 26-year-old Love Island star and fellow model, sharing in a statement to People that the relationship "ran its course."

The news comes just months after Hamlin and Booker celebrated their two-year anniversary last May by sharing touching tributes to each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

"I love you forever. 2 years with you and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do it with. @eyalbooker," Hamlin wrote at the time, alongside a photo of the former couple sharing a kiss.

On his part, Booker shared some steamy shots of the pair, along with a lengthy love letter to his former girlfriend.

"2 years with you 💘," Booker began. "I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we’ve done a pretty good job so far. Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we’ve always done exactly that... overcome all that life throw at us. It’s not always easy & we’ve definitely had our ups and downs but that’s what it’s all about."

Booker went on to thank Hamlin for her acceptance of him and for allowing him to be himself.

"Thank you for accepting me for me. For showing me that being my authentic self is all I should be and for loving me the way that you do," he continued. "A couple more grey hairs on my head but as long as you’re plucking them out for me I don’t mind haha. I’m excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together. I love you @delilahbelle."

The pair were first linked in April 2019 while attending the Coachella Valley Music Festival, where they were seen partying with friends, with Hamlin later posting pictures and videos to her Instagram Story of their time together.

The couple confirmed their relationship a month later and have been open about sharing their love for each other in public and on social media ever since.

ET spoke to Booker in July 2019, where he opened up to Lauren Zima about their relationship.

"[Our relationship works] because I think we get each other, you know? She's quite a deep person. She gets what I'm about," Booker shared. "With our relationship, we have a bit of distance in it, so when we're with each other, it's really beautiful and passionate, and we spend quality time together."

"And then we can both go and do our own things, and dip in and out of each other's lives. And I think our intense-ness and our fiery-ness is nice, and something that seems to be working for us really well," he added.

In addition to sharing common ground in the modeling world, the two also connected over reality TV, with Delilah's mom, Lisa Rinna, starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's not "what glues us together," Booker noted, but he confessed that understanding each other's lifestyle is "nice."

"It's nice to have someone understand your commitments and not maybe come at you for the fact that you don't have a lot of time all the time. And so, yeah, there's a common understanding of each other's lives, which works," he expressed. "And then we've got our private life together, which is away from the public eye and the newspapers."

Booker went on to confess his love for Hamlin, citing her one-of-a-kind personality as one of the reasons he fell in love with the blonde beauty.

"I think it's just her kind of personality I haven't met before. I think it's -- where I am in my own life that I'm ready for it. And so, I don't have my doors closed, you know? I'm fully open and fully ready to enjoy it," he said.

For more on their relationship, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Amelia and Delilah Hamlin Share Their Mom's Advice for the Spotlight

Lisa Rinna Says She's 'in Awe' of Daughter Delilah Belle's Bravery After Rehab Admission

Delilah Belle Hamlin's Boyfriend Eyal Booker on Their 'Passionate' Relationship (Exclusive)

'Love Island' Week 2 Recap! Alana and Yamen's Split Changes EVERYTHING | Love After the Island This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery