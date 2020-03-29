Demi Lovato didn't mean to crash her boyfriend's Instagram Live on Saturday night.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer accidentally made a cameo appearance on Max Ehrich's video, as he serenaded fans on social media. Lovato, unaware that Ehrich was livestreaming, entered the shot with a blanket, seemingly to wrap around her new man's shoulders.

"I'm on live!" the Young and the Restless star whispered to her as she approached, but she didn't hear him until she got closer. "I'm on live!" Ehrich told her again, before Lovato gasped, quickly lifted the blanket to cover her face and ran out of the shot. The actor couldn't help but laugh at Lovato mistakenly crashing the party.

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

ET learned last week that Lovato and Ehrich were dating. A source revealed that the pair's relationship was new and that they met just a few weeks ago. According to the source, the two are greatly enjoying spending time together.

Fans first noticed the pair were getting flirty on social media, with Lovato leaving a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart on a video the actor posted on March 11.

Lovato was last romantically linked to model Austin Wilson. The two briefly dated before going their separate ways last December. See more on Lovato in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Is Dating Actor Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato, David Beckham and More Stars Accept Kevin Bacon’s #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Share Tips on 'Staying Lit' Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Livestream Amid Coronavirus Concerns This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery