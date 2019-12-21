Demi Lovato Splits With Boyfriend Austin Wilson After Months of Dating

It's over between Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson.

A source confirms to ET that the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and the 25-year-old model have split. The news comes after Lovato deleted all photos of her former beau on her Instagram. The two were last seen together celebrating Friendsgiving last month.

The former couple made their relationship Instagram official in early November, turning heads when they shared synchronized posts cuddling up to one another and confessing their love to the world.

Meanwhile, a source tells People, that Lovato is "concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring."

Wilson was Lovato's first public romance since her 2018 apparent drug overdose and subsequent rehab stint. She has since been hard at work on a new album and taking on a recurring guest role on Will & Grace.

Earlier this month, the former Disney Channel star teased her next chapter with a cryptic message. Posting a blank, black post, she captioned it, "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...."

Lovato didn't explain the significance of the blank image, nor did she elaborate on when the "next time" might be, but rather simply let her Lovatics get amped up with excited and anticipatory glee.

