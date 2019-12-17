Demi Lovato Gets New Neck Tattoo With a Deep Message

Demi Lovato is a true survivor, and now she's got the ink to prove it! The 27-year-old musician got a delicate neck tattoo earlier this week, which celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo showcased on his Instagram account.

The ink, which reads "survivor" in lowercase script, appears to be scrawled across the right side of Lovato's lower neck.

"On a real one 💪🏼🙏🏼 @ddlovato," Dr. Woo captioned the close-up image of the new body art, along with the hashtags #hideawayatsuitex and #slimneedle.

The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer's boyfriend, Austin Wilson, also got a new tattoo from Dr. Woo and shared a pic of the process. He also shared an image from a recent photo shoot he did with his girlfriend, which showcased her ink. "My girlfriend is hot AF," he captioned the pic taken by photographer Angelo Kritikos.

Lovato has been through a lot in the last couple years. In June 2018, she suffered a serious alleged overdose. Over the summer, a source told ET that Lovato is "in a really good place" after celebrating a year of sobriety.

Last month, Lovato spoke about her recent experiences at the Teen Vogue Summit, which marked her first major public interview since her overdose.

"What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot. I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter," Lovato told attendees. "I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter, and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way... I love the person that I am today."

The performer is no stranger to tattoos, especially tattoos with a deeper meaning. After finishing rehab treatment in 2011, Lovato got the words "Stay" and "Strong" inked on her wrists. She also got a tattoo this past October in honor of her friend, Thomas, who died following his own battle with addiction.

