Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson are clearly feeling thankful for each other.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer hosted a special Friendsgiving celebration at her place over the weekend, where she invited some of her close pals, as well as her pink-haired boyfriend. The pair celebrated the occasion with a romantic snapshot.

In the pic, which Lovato posted to her Instagram story, Wilson is seen giving his ladylove a peck on the cheek.

Lovato later shared a video from the Friendsgiving festivities, in which she thanked the chef, Art Smith, and gave her followers a look at the tasty Thanksgiving spread.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Wilson shared a mirror selfie of his own, which also was snapped in Lovato's home, which again showed him kissing his girlfriend on the cheek. He captioned the pic simply, "BB🖤"

The couple turned heads last week when they took to Instagram to share synchronized posts cuddling up to one another and confessing their love to the world.

This marks Lovato's first public romance since her 2018 apparent drug overdose and subsequent rehab stint. She has since been hard at work on a new album and taking on a recurring guest role on Will & Grace.

