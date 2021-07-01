Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus had a fun night out on the town.

The two singers were photographed holding hands while they attended the Space Jam: A New Legacy party in the Park After Dark event at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, earlier this week.

Lovato, 28, rocked a black beanie, a hot pink shirt and tie-dye pants, while Cyrus, 21, wore a white oversized sweatshirt, jeans with patches and a navy beanie. The two were also joined by the former Sonny With a Chance star's friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery.

The two recently worked together, with Lovato teaming up with Cyrus to record a song titled "Easy" for their latest album, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Cyrus and Lovato's outing comes a week after the two performed the collaboration for the first time during the YouTube Pride 2021 event. The artists were joined by the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles.

Following their performance, Lovato shared a photo of the two and thanked Cyrus for joining them onstage.

"Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube’s pride 2021 celebration 🎊🙏🏼🙌🏼 I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together 💞#Easy," Lovato captioned the snap.

Cyrus replied in the comments section, "thank you for having me ❤️❤️❤️ yiu were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u 😢😢😢."

Noah also posted a clip of their performance on her Instagram page, writing, "proud and honored to have performed “Easy” for @youtube’s #pride2021 event alongside @ddlovato and the @transchorusla."

"Demi, thank you for having me. I’m so proud of you and who you are," she continued. "HAPPY F**KINNNGGGG PRRIIIIIIDE to ALL my lgbtq+ brothers and sisters, you have my endless love and support forever n always ❤️💛💚💙💜."

Lovato recently came out as non-binary, and in an interview with Audacy, they said their "family has done an incredible job" with the pronoun usage.

"My family has done an incredible job… I’ve noticed (Dallas) using them and they and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying," Lovato shared, adding that their friends haven't adjusted quite as easily. "My friends have had a little harder time to get used to actually."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato on How Family & Friends Are Adjusting to Their Pronouns

Noah Cyrus Breaks Down Over Stepping Out of Sister Miley's Shadow

Noah Cyrus Tearfully Says It Was 'Absolutely Unbearable' Growing Up as Miley Cyrus' Younger Sister

Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They/Them This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery