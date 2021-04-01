Demi Lovato Reveals How Her and Ariana Grande's Collab Came to Be

Demi Lovato's new album dropped Thursday night, and the songstress is opening up about some of her powerful new songs. She's also reflecting on some of the album's most emotional tracks and biggest collaborations.

Lovato launched her album, Dancing With the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over -- which serves as a companion to her revealing documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil -- and she celebrated the new tracks by holding a premiere party of sorts on YouTube's Released.

During the special, Lovato reflected on a few songs in particular, beginning with "Met Him Last Night," which features one of her "really good friends," Ariana Grande.

"I played her 'Dancing With the Devil' and she was really, really excited about that and she came up with this concept," Lovato shared. "When she played it for me, I was like 'Oh my gosh, yes, absolutely! I would love to do this.'"

"I was so excited to get to work with her and we had so much fun singing together," Lovato added.

"This song was best representative of a period of my life that... I talk about in my documentary, which is kind of the downfalls of recovery," she continued. "Which is that sometimes you slip up, which is what this song is about."

One of the most power singles on the ambitious 19-track album is "ICU," which she admits was "really difficult to sing and write."

"I wrote it for my little sister, Madison. We didn't know how bad my brain damage would be [after her overdose]," Lovato recalled. "When I woke up in the hospital, I couldn't see her, and that's what this song is about: not being able to see her but, at the same time, I use the lyrics, 'I was blind, but now I see, and I see you.' I'm talking about, no matter what, always being able to see my little sister."

"I actually played it for her in the car after she graduated high school," she continued. "I was like, 'Hey, I have a little present for you.' We both were just sobbing the whole time because that moment was really emotional for the both of us."

At the end of the YouTube special, Lovato performed "ICU" live to an audience, and sweetly concluded her performance with a special message to her 19-year-old sister, sharing, "I love you, Madison!"

To celebrate the release of the album, Lovato also dropped a music video for the title track, "Dancing With the Devil."

The video features Lovato screaming and being restrained in her hospital bed as she sings the moving lyrics. The former Disney Channel star is sporting long blonde hair in the music video, which was the same look she had back in 2018 when she suffered a life-threatening overdose.

The album contains 19 tracks:

"Anyone," "Dancing with the Devil," "ICU (Madison's Lullabye)," "Intro," "The Art of Starting Over," "Lonely People," "The Way You Don't Look At Me," "Melon Cake," "Met Him Last Night (feat. Ariana Grande)," "What Other People Say (Demi Lovato & Sam Fischer)," "Carefully," "The Kind of Lover I Am," "Easy (Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus)," "15 Minutes," "My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend (feat. Saweetie)," "California Sober," "Mad World," "Butterfly," and "Good Place."

Lovato's new docuseries premiered last month and documented her near-death overdose, past traumas, and how she managed to start over.

A source previously told ET that Lovato "is generally happy with the reaction to her docuseries so far."

"Demi feels as though she was upfront, honest and open and told her truth," said the source. "She likes that she was able to share her journey on her own terms and at her own comfortability level."

