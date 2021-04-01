Demi Lovato released what might be her most personal music video yet. The 28-year-old singer recently released her autobiographical and emotional new single, "Dancing With the Devil," to accompany her YouTube docuseries of the same name.

On Thursday, Good Morning America shared a short sneak peek clip of the track's music video, which was later released at midnight.

The video features Lovato screaming and being restrained in her hospital bed as she sings the moving lyrics. The Disney Channel is sporting long blonde hair in the music video, which was the same look she had back in 2018 when she suffered a life-threatening overdose.

In the clip, Lovato is visited at her bedside by three women, who appear to be her mother, Dianna De La Garza, and sisters, Madison De La Garza and Dallas Lovato.

Before the music video dropped, Lovato held a premiere party on YouTube's Released, where she also gave a live performance of a new song off her album, titled "ICU." She also expressed how her LP, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, out April 2, represents her to the fullest.

Lovato also added that her song "Good Place" has lyrics that resonate with her now. "'I'm in a good place/no longer need to safe face,'" she recited, adding that she no longer feels like she has to fake it until she makes it.

Lovato's new docuseries premiered last month and documented her near-death overdose, past traumas, and how she managed to start over.

A source previously told ET that Lovato "is generally happy with the reaction to her docuseries so far."

"Demi feels as though she was upfront, honest and open and told her truth," said the source. "She likes that she was able to share her journey on her own terms and at her own comfortability level."

