Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Lil Nas X shared a love letter to his past, closeted self with his fantastical fever dream of a new single, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Demi Lovato dropped new single "Dancing With the Devil" from her new album and soul-searching documentary of the same name, and Taylor Swift shared a previously unreleased song featuring Maren Morris.

Plus, Kim Petras joined Studio Killers on a new version of their viral hit, "Jenny," BROCKHAMPTON teamed up with Danny Brown for a chaotic new single, and Patrick Droney recruited Lucy Hale to star in the music video for his new heartfelt anthem, "State of the Heart."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Dancing With the Devil" - Demi Lovato

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"You All Over Me (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift feat. Maren Morris

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Jenny" - Studio Killers feat. Kim Petras

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"BUZZCUT" - BROCKHAMPTON feat. Danny Brown

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"State of the Heart" - Patrick Droney

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

