Taylor Swift is giving fans a new taste of her already beloved tunes! Swift dropped her version of "You All Over Me," the first of six previously unreleased, Fearless-era songs that she's set to drop along with her rerecorded version of the 2008 album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), which is due out April 9.

The singer first announced the release of "You All Over Me" on Wednesday, sharing that the song, which was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe, will debut Friday at midnight.

The six new-to-fans tracks were written at the same time as the other Fearless-era songs, when she was between 16 and 18, but were, Swift previously explained, "held back" from the 2008 album for "different reasons," all of which "seem unnecessary" now.

The inclusion of the previously unheard songs, Swift noted, will give fans the "full picture" of Fearless.

Earlier in the day, Swift teased the track during Thursday's Good Morning America, where the 30-year-old singer shared a preview of "You All Over Me,"

In the sneak peek listen, fans could hear Swift's voice mingling with the vocals of country star Maren Morris, who is singing backup on the track.

"God knows too long and wasted time / Lost tears / Swore that I'd get out of here / But no amount of freedom gets ya clean / I've still got you all over me," Swift croons.

"Only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album," Swift wrote. "Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don't want too many breakup songs, don't want too many down tempo songs, can't fit that many songs on a physical CD)... These were the ones it killed me to leave behind."

In addition to the six newly released songs, all the other hits from Fearless will be on Taylor's Version of the album, including "Love Story," the new version of which Swift released last month.

On Thursday, along with "You All Over Me," Swift also dropped the Elvira remix of "Love Story."

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the first of five albums Swift is set to release rerecordings of, following her highly-publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.

