Demi Lovato is singing about starting life anew. The songstress took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the title of her new album, and that it's coming out in less than a month.

Lovato's upcoming album is titled Dancing With the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over, and the songstress announced it will be dropping on April 2.

The album will feature the song "Anyone," which the songstress performed live at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards last year.

Lovato shared some impressively beautiful and surreal album art to Instagram Monday night.

The album -- her first since 2017's Tell Me You Love Me -- is set to be a companion piece to the singer's upcoming four-part documentary series,Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

Both the documentary and album will explore Lovato's journey of healing and recovery following her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

Lovato has been very open about her personal life in recent years, both about her mental health and her sexuality. The 28-year-old singer covers the March issue of Glamour, and the songstress got candid about how the September 2020 end of her engagement to Max Ehrich allowed her to become more herself.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," she says. "This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premieres March 23 on YouTube.

