Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice
Demi Lovato on ‘Finding Her Own Voice’ With New Album 'Holy Fvck…
Kourtney Kardashian Refuses to Let Scott Disick 'Ruin' Newlywed …
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
Kelly Osbourne Confirms She'll Appear on Her Parents' Reality Sh…
Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim
Gisele Bündchen Ditches Wedding Ring as Tom Brady Divorce Rumors…
'Sister Wives' Wonder What Went Wrong as Christine Prepares to L…
Kanye West and Candace Owens Shock Social Media With 'White Live…
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Sister Tia’s Divorce From Cory Ha…
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for Social Media Antics
Kelly Ripa Opens Up About Mark Consuelos and Career in New Book …
Blake Lively Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle for Continuing to Rehash Ro…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Charlie Hunnam Plays Coy About Return to 'Sons of Anarchy' Unive…
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Emp…
Kate Walsh Says Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Felt ‘Surreal’ (Ex…
Justin Bieber Is Hyped During First Performance Since His Health…
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater.
“Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the statement, posted to the tour's official Instagram, read. “I’m so sorry, but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it’s announced.”
“This is the absolute last thing I want to do,” Lovato continued. “I’m having so much fun with you all and I can’t wait to see you again. Again, I’m so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all.”
She captioned the post: "If you have tickets, hang on to them - they will be honored for the new date as soon as its announced. Hope to see you all soon. Appreciate your understanding." Lovato also shared the statement to her personal social media page.
Lovato has been on the road for this tour since September, and while she's having a blast, she said in a since-deleted post in September that this will be her last tour. "I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed," she wrote on her Stories. "I can’t do this anymore."
“This next tour will be my last," she added. "Thank you guys.”
In August, Lovato spoke to ET about her excitement for this tour, saying, "It feels so good to just be completely authentic in what makes me happy, to perform and sing, and I'm just really, really excited about it."
"I’m back to my roots and I’m no longer performing in little leotards and in stilettos, you know, trying to be someone I thought people wanted from me," Lovato continued. "Now I just get to be myself -- my genuine, authentic self -- and perform the songs that I want to perform."
Lovato's Holy Fvck tour is scheduled to run through November, where she's expected to wrap things up in Irving, Texas.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ashlee Simpson Joins Demi Lovato Onstage For a Surprise Performance
Demi Lovato Says Her Current Tour Will Be Her Last
Demi Lovato Expresses Regret Over Releasing Documentaries