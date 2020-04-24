Demi Lovato is used to the quarantine life as the pop star has had several stints in rehab over the years. The Disney Channel alum, 27, opened up on the podcast I Weigh With Jameela Jamil about how her experiences have helped prepare her for the new lifestyle that many people around the world are having to face thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

"What's funny is, one, I'm a homebody because I don't love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good," she explained. "But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognized, things like that, that's just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways. I'm a homebody."

But it was her stints in rehab as a teenager and following her 2018 overdose that really led Lovato to feel comfortable with quarantining at home.

"I'm much more used to self-isolation, but I'm also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment. I was like, 'This just feels like rehab,'" she noted. "You're on lockdown at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they've got beds, except in rehab you don't get TV or your phone, so this is luxurious."

Adding of the similarities, "You don't get to go to the store whenever you want or Postmate whatever you want. It's just interesting. I was like, 'I'm glad that I've already pretty much done this a few times in my life.'"

But just because the "I Love Me" singer is comfortable at home doesn't mean she's necessarily hard at work on new music.

"I don't really do well working from home. If I'm home, I want to relax," she explained. "I want to spend time with whoever I'm with, and my dogs. I just do better in the studio. I do better on set. I haven't created much while I've been quarantining, but I have been doing a lot of growth and that's journaling, meditating, guided prayers, church services from my phone, things like that."

For more from Lovato, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Details 2018 Relapse and Overdose This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jameela Jamil Fires Back Against Taylor Swift Fans Who Are Mad She Interviewed Demi Lovato

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Go for the Gold In Sporty 'I'm Ready' Music Video

Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato & More Shine During 'Disney Family Singalong'

Related Gallery