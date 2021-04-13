Demi Lovato Shares Why She's Now Living With Her Best Friend

Demi Lovato is opening up to Drew Barrymore about putting herself first. In a new appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Lovato said that she's trying something different this time -- and doing what makes her happy.

As Lovato shared, after her split from Max Ehrich, she's now living with one of her best friends.

"I am living with one of my best friends, I was just in a -- I was engaged to a dude and almost did that and I was like, 'That's not the life for me,'" she admitted. "I want to have fun and I want to live with my friends, let's normalize that."

Lovato is also living life differently in other ways.

"I was trying something that didn't work for me now I'm doing something that is working for me and instead of feeling judged by everyone I'm just going to say, 'Look, your opinion about me doesn't matter to me. I'm doing what I need to do for myself and my wellness, my well-being,'" the singer explained. "I'm putting myself first and in front of my career and that's something I never did before because I was so preoccupied trying to be a sexy feminine pop star that I just ignored like who I am."

That's part of the reason Lovato cut her hair, as seen on her YouTube documentary, Dancing with the Devil.

"I don't know, I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the south. And when I cut my hair I felt so liberated because I wasn't subscribing to an ideal or belief placed upon me to be something that I'm not," she shared.

Lovato added that she's now the happiest she's ever been. "And now that I'm owning who I am, I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt and that's because I’m being honest. Secrets keep you sick, I've heard that a million times and I fully believe it. Now there's nothing, there's no secrets for the world to find out. Like I just put it out there and I'm like, 'Hey this is me.'"

