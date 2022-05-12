Demi Lovato's scripted comedy project, Hungry, is not coming to NBC after all. It was announced on Thursday that the network will not be moving forward with the show.

The news comes just a few months after ET confirmed that 24-year-old Ariel Winter was replacing Lovato as the star of the sitcom. At the time, Deadline reported that Lovato stepped away from starring on Hungry due to scheduling issues. However, the 29-year-old singer-actress, along with their manager, Scooter Braun, remained executive producers.

The show was to follow a group of friends who belong to a food issues group as they help each other with love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better. The sitcom was also to star Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

Additionally, joining Lovato and Braun on the producing team of the single-camera comedy was Suzanne Martin (Will & Grace, Hot in Cleveland), Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, as well as James Shin and Scott Manson.

