Demi Lovato Thanks Fans for Support After Docuseries Premiere

Demi Lovato is thanking fans for their support ahead of the release of her YouTube Originals docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, out March 23, and her album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, set to coincide with the doc, out April 2.

Lovato took to social media to share that her heart is "overwhelmed" by all the support she's received over the last 24 hours following the series premiere at SXSW Tuesday night.

"Thanking God for all the love and support I've felt from my fans, friends and family over the past 24 hours," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "My heart is so overwhelmed in the best way..I love you all so much and thank you for your messages.You have no idea what they mean to me."

"We're in this together and I feel you with me - Thank you," she added.

In the no-holds-barred look at Lovato's tumultuous past few years, the 28-year-old singer shares the shocking details of her 2018 relapse, subsequent overdose, alleged sexual assault, and more. No topic is off-limits in the doc as she opens up about the months leading up to her overdose and the disturbing health repercussions she's faced since.

Lovato reveals the extent of what she overcame physically after her 2018 overdose.

"I actually don't think people realize how bad it actually was. I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes," she shares. "I can't drive anymore and I have blind spots in my vision, so sometimes when I go to pour a glass of water, I'll totally miss the cup because I can't see it anymore. I also had pneumonia because I asphyxiated and multiple organ failure."

She also notes that she was surprised to have overdosed that night because she was smoking the drugs rather than injecting them.

"At the end of the day when you do too much of anything, it's going to kill you," she adds. "I'm really lucky to be alive. My doctors said I had five to 10 more minutes and had my assistant not come in, I wouldn't be here today."

For more on the aftermath of her overdose, claims of sexual assault and the end of her engagement, watch Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which premieres March 23 on YouTube.

