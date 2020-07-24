Demi Lovato's Engagement Dress Is on Sale Right Now

Demi Lovato's engagement dress is on sale! The exact white Retrofête mini dress the singer wore when she got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich this week is 40% off on the Revolve website.

The chic, long-sleeve dress is the perfect combination of sophisticated and sexy. The dress features padded, structured shoulders, ruched, fitted skirt and keyhole back, which looked gorgeous with Lovato's stunning emerald cut diamond engagement ring. Retrofête is known for their flirty, fashion-forward cocktail dresses to rock for special occasions.

Get the frock for $282 (regularly $470) to wear for a socially distanced outing or just look fabulous at home.

Shop Lovato's engagement dress below. Also, check out our picks of similar dresses that won't break the bank.

Retrofête Flynn Dress

Flynn Dress Retroféte Revolve Flynn Dress Retroféte REGULARLY $470 $282 at Revolve

Club L London Tall High Neck Mini Dress

Missguided Satin Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

GRLFRND Muscle Crew Mini Dress

Sign up for more celebrity fashion! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato's Engagement Ring: Shop Similar Diamond Ring Styles

Demi Lovato and Fiancé Max Ehrich's PDA-Filled Pics Together

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Engaged: Cutest Moments From Their Romance