Demi Lovato's Engagement Dress Is on Sale Right Now

By ETonline staff
Demi Lovato
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Demi Lovato's engagement dress is on sale! The exact white Retrofête mini dress the singer wore when she got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich this week is 40% off on the Revolve website. 

The chic, long-sleeve dress is the perfect combination of sophisticated and sexy. The dress features padded, structured shoulders, ruched, fitted skirt and keyhole back, which looked gorgeous with Lovato's stunning emerald cut diamond engagement ring. Retrofête is known for their flirty, fashion-forward cocktail dresses to rock for special occasions.

Get the frock for $282 (regularly $470) to wear for a socially distanced outing or just look fabulous at home. 

Shop Lovato's engagement dress below. Also, check out our picks of similar dresses that won't break the bank. 

Retrofête Flynn Dress

Flynn Dress
Retroféte
Retrofete Flynn Dress
Revolve
Flynn Dress
Retroféte
REGULARLY $470

Club L London Tall High Neck Mini Dress

Tall High Neck Ruched Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Club L London
Club L London Tall Ruched Long Sleeve Mini Dress
ASOS
Tall High Neck Ruched Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Club L London

Missguided Satin Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

White Satin Puff Sleeve Ruched Mini Dress
Missguided
Missguided White Satin Puff Sleeve Ruched Mini Dress
Missguided
White Satin Puff Sleeve Ruched Mini Dress
Missguided
REGULARLY $53

GRLFRND Muscle Crew Mini Dress 

Muscle Crew Mini Dress
GRLFRND
GRLFRND Muscle Crew Mini Dress
Revolve
Muscle Crew Mini Dress
GRLFRND

