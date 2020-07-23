Fashion

Demi Lovato's Engagement Ring: Shop Similar Diamond Ring Styles

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Demi Lovato
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato's engagement ring is absolutely stunning! Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich, and the singer shows her ring in a series of romantic photos with Ehrich on Instagram, announcing the big news on Wednesday. 

Her three-stone engagement ring boasts a large emerald cut diamond at the center with two smaller diamonds on the side, surrounded by a thick band. The style is glamorous and modern with a touch of timeless vibes. 

Jewelry expert Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion of Brilliant Earth, tells ET the ring is estimated to be up to 11.5 carats. 

"Demi’s showstopping engagement ring features what appears to be an estimated 8-10 carat emerald cut diamond set on a platinum or white gold band," Money says. "The center diamond is framed by beautiful trapezoid-shaped accent diamonds estimated at ¾ carats each, for a total carat weight of the ring of 9.5-11.5 carats."

View this post on Instagram

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

"Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the ring’s cost is between $450,000 - $850,000+ USD," Money adds. 

Emerald cut engagement rings are a popular choice for celebs. Stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Nikki Bella also rock the style on their left ring finger. 

Lovato is beaming in the proposal pics taken at the beach with her fiancé. She wears a Retrofête white ruched long-sleeve dress with structured shoulders and 18k gold diamond horseshoe earrings by Established

A source tells ET that the couple is extremely happy and in love and that "obviously the photos show how beautiful the entire proposal was." When it came to Lovato's look, the source says her stylist had requested earrings that were "simple but still sparkly and special pieces," which is "what Demi usually gravitates to."

Love Lovato's engagement ring? ET Style has gathered similar designs to shop now. Check them out below.

Neil Lane Diamond Engagement Ring

Diamond Engagement Ring 1-3/8 ct tw 14K White Gold
Neil Lane
Neil Lane Diamond Engagement Ring 1-3/8 ct tw 14K White Gold
Kay Jewelers
Diamond Engagement Ring 1-3/8 ct tw 14K White Gold
Neil Lane

Zales Emerald-Cut and Trapeze-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

1-1/3 CT. T.W. Emerald-Cut and Trapeze-Cut Diamond Three Stone Engagement Ring in Platinum
Zales
Zales 1-1/3 CT. T.W. Emerald-Cut and Trapeze-Cut Diamond Three Stone Engagement Ring in Platinum
Zales
1-1/3 CT. T.W. Emerald-Cut and Trapeze-Cut Diamond Three Stone Engagement Ring in Platinum
Zales

Blue Nile Pear Sidestone Diamond Engagement Ring

Pear Sidestone Diamond Engagement Ring
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Pear Sidestone Diamond Engagement Ring
Blue Nile
Pear Sidestone Diamond Engagement Ring
Blue Nile

Ritani East To West Diamond Band Engagement Ring

East To West Three-stone Halo Diamond Band Engagement Ring
Ritani
Ritani East To West Three-stone Halo Diamond Band Engagement Ring
Ritani
East To West Three-stone Halo Diamond Band Engagement Ring
Ritani
REGULARLY $2,900

Brilliant Earth Esprit Diamond Engagement Ring

14K Rose Gold Esprit Diamond Engagement Ring
Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth 14K Rose Gold Esprit Diamond Engagement Ring
Brilliant Earth
14K Rose Gold Esprit Diamond Engagement Ring
Brilliant Earth

Gabriel & Co. Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

18K White Gold Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring
Gabriel & Co.
Gabriel & Co. 18K White Gold Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring
Gabriel & Co.
18K White Gold Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring
Gabriel & Co.

RELATED CONTENT: 

BaubleBar Sale: Get the Latest Summer Jewelry For Under $25

The Best Pearl Jewelry From: Kendra Scott, BaubleBar & More

Blue Nile Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Select Fine Jewelry and Bands

Related Gallery

 