Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's split seems to be amicable -- they're both still featured in plenty of PDA and engagement pics on each other's Instagram pages -- but that doesn't mean they aren't speaking out.

The news broke on Thursday that the exes, who got together in March and announced their engagement in July, were splitting.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told ET on Thursday. People was first to confirm the split. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Shortly after the news broke, the Young and the Restless star, 29, took to Instagram, simply posting the message, "Jesus loves you."

He captioned the post with a heart, prayer hands, and dove emoji and turned off the comments.

Prior to the split news, Lovato, 28, shared a promotional post about her collaboration with Talkspace, which featured her still sporting her engagement ring. But after the news, she shared a video of herself in glam without her ring rocking a T-shirt that reads, "Dogs Over People."

